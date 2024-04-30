Media ReleasesLinius Technologies

View All Linius Technologies News


Linius Technologies - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

30 Apr 2024 09:56 AM


Linius closes successful quarter with record financial results, milestone deployments, first American Football customer, & key industry partnerships

Highlights:

  • Record quarterly cash receipts of $232,000, 15% higher than Q3FY23 (the previous record high quarter) and up 23% over Q2FY24. Importantly, 75% of cash receipts were from recurring fees
  • Year-to-date billings through Q3 of $578,700, 63% higher than the prior year period, and YTD cash receipts of $534,400 up 66% over the prior year period

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?