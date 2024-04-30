View All Linius Technologies News

Linius Technologies - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Linius closes successful quarter with record financial results, milestone deployments, first American Football customer, & key industry partnerships



Highlights: Record quarterly cash receipts of $232,000, 15% higher than Q3FY23 (the previous record high quarter) and up 23% over Q2FY24. Importantly, 75% of cash receipts were from recurring fees

Year-to-date billings through Q3 of $578,700, 63% higher than the prior year period, and YTD cash receipts of $534,400 up 66% over the prior year period

For more information, download the attached PDF.



