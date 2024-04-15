Media ReleasesLinius Technologies

Linius Technologies raises $600,000

15 Apr 2024 11:02 AM


Melbourne, Australia – 15 April 2024: Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions – has received firm commitments from professional and sophisticated investors to raise $600,000, including $60,000 from Directors and their nominees, before costs (Placement).

