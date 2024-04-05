View All Linius Technologies News

Linius Technologies signs 2nd US college conference,1st for gridiron



Highlights:



-- The Lone Star Conference (LSC) will deploy Linius Whizzard and Whizzard Highlights, its automated highlights extension

-- This is Linius’ second US collegiate conference customer, with the Peach Belt Conference already live

-- LSC is the first customer to deploy Linius Media Solutions for American Football

-- LSC and its member schools will be able to curate videos and publish automated highlight reels for the 2024/25 football and basketball seasons as well as season recap videos from the 2023/24 seasons

-- The agreement is for an initial 3-year term



Melbourne, Australia – 5 April 2024: Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions portfolio – is pleased to announce a new agreement to provide its sports solution, Whizzard, to the Lone Star Conference.



Linius Whizzard and Whizzard Highlights will be used initially by internal media and marketing teams at the conference to curate and publish content to The Lone Star Conference Digital Network1, conference website, and social media. Individual schools will then have the option to access the services to search, curate, and publish their own content. The agreement covers men’s football (American Football) plus men’s and women’s basketball competitions with capacity to expand to other sports in the future.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



