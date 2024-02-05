View All Linius Technologies News

Linius Raises $565,000



Melbourne, Australia – 5 February 2024: Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions – has received firm commitments from professional and sophisticated investors to raise $565,000, including $50,000 from Directors and/or nominees, before costs (Placement).



The placement follows a pivotal week in the history of the Company as it deployed its industry leading video product, Whizzard 2.0 with the world’s leading sports and media company, IMG and its first US NCAA customer, the Peach Belt Conference (PBC). With both deployments now live, they provide critical validation and credibility to Linius across all target markets.



