Linius Technologies - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

-- Record quarterly billings of $224,000, 2.3x higher than the prior year period and up 34% over Q1FY24
-- Quarterly cash receipts of $189,000, 3x higher than the prior year period and up 66% over Q1FY24
-- Successfully entered the US college sports market with the NCAA’s Peach Belt Conference (PBC)
---- PBC is already deployed with Whizzard and Automated highlights
---- The initial 3-year contract includes annual license fees and substantial revenue share
---- Highly replicable solution targeting 150 conferences in the NCAA
---- Total addressable market of US college sports for Linius estimated at >$70m per year
-- In January, Linius reached a pivotal milestone with services now live for existing customer IMG
---- IMG, the world’s leading sports and media company has now deployed Linius Whizzard as part of the re-launch of the IMG Video Archive service
---- This deployment provides substantial validation and credibility to Linius
---- World leading federations, broadcasters, and content producers are now using Whizzard
---- Already opening and accelerating multiple opportunities
---- Includes the launch of Whizzard 2.0 with functionality that clearly places Linius as the global leader in video search and curation
-- Aggressive go-to-market plan is in place and beginning execution to leverage the IMG and PBC launches
-- Expanded agreements with existing clients who continue to generate value from Linius technology
-- David Markus was appointed to the Linius Advisory Board. David is a Linius shareholder and tech entrepreneur who started, grew and sold an award-winning IT services company, he will advise Linius on its next stages of growth and value creation for shareholders
