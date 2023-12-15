View All Linius Technologies News

Linius Raises $260,000



Melbourne, Australia – 15 December 2023: Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions – has received firm commitments from professional and sophisticated investors to raise $260,000, including $40,000 from Directors and their nominees, before costs (Placement). This placement provides the remainder of the funding originally targeted in the Share Purchase Program that closed on 1 December 2023.



The Company has materially penetrated the sports market with long term contracts and deployments for blue chip clients including IMG, Cricket Australia (CA), Inverleigh Media, New Zealand Rugby, SANZAAR Rugby, the North American Hockey League (NAHL), teams from the English Premier League and Belgian Pro League, and more. The company works with content from 15 different sporting codes, 40 different sporting federations, in all three of its target geographies – US, Asia Pacific, and Europe.



