Linius Technologies - Results of SPP

07 Dec 2023 03:41 PM


Melbourne, Australia – 7 December 2023: Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions – has closed the security purchase plan (SPP) offer that was announced to ASX on 26 October 2023.

The SPP provided eligible shareholders with the opportunity to subscribe for $30,000 worth of new fully paid ordinary shares at an offer price of $0.002.

