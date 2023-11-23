Linius Technologies enters US college sports market

Highlights:
-
The Peach Belt Conference (PBC) will deploy Linius Whizzard and Whizzard Highlights, Linius’ new automated highlights solution.
-
PBC and its member schools will be able to curate videos and publish automated highlight reels for the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball season.
-
The agreement is for an initial 3-year term and includes an annual subscription fee and variable revenue share.
-
PBC is Linius’ first customer in the lucrative US collegiate sports market which has over 1,100 schools and 150 conferences in the addressable market.
-
This is Linius’ first US customer for Whizzard and Whizzard Highlights, and expands Linius’entry into the automated highlights market segment, an existing high-value market.
Melbourne, Australia – 23 November 2023: Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Video Services (LVS) platform – is pleased to announce a new agreement to provide its sports solution, Whizzard, to the Peach Belt Conference.
