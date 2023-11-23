View All Linius Technologies News

Linius Technologies enters US college sports market



Highlights: The Peach Belt Conference (PBC) will deploy Linius Whizzard and Whizzard Highlights, Linius’ new automated highlights solution.

PBC and its member schools will be able to curate videos and publish automated highlight reels for the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball season.

The agreement is for an initial 3-year term and includes an annual subscription fee and variable revenue share.

PBC is Linius’ first customer in the lucrative US collegiate sports market which has over 1,100 schools and 150 conferences in the addressable market.

This is Linius’ first US customer for Whizzard and Whizzard Highlights, and expands Linius’entry into the automated highlights market segment, an existing high-value market.

Melbourne, Australia – 23 November 2023: Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Video Services (LVS) platform – is pleased to announce a new agreement to provide its sports solution, Whizzard, to the Peach Belt Conference.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document