Media ReleasesLinius Technologies

View All Linius Technologies News


Linius Technologies to Launch Share Purchase Plan

26 Oct 2023 09:15 AM


Highlights:

-- Linius to launch SPP offer to eligible shareholders
-- SPP to be at same price as under recently completed placement
-- Linius proposing to raise $600,000 under SPP

Melbourne, Australia – 26 October 2023: Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Video Services (LVS) platform – is pleased to announce that it proposes to undertake a share purchase plan (SPP) for eligible shareholders, to provide an opportunity for them to participate in a capital raising on the same terms as investors under the recently completed placement to professional and sophisticated investors (Placement) of new shares in the Company that raised $685,000, as announced on 16 October 2023.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.