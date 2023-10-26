View All Linius Technologies News

Linius Technologies to Launch Share Purchase Plan



Highlights:



-- Linius to launch SPP offer to eligible shareholders

-- SPP to be at same price as under recently completed placement

-- Linius proposing to raise $600,000 under SPP



Melbourne, Australia – 26 October 2023: Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Video Services (LVS) platform – is pleased to announce that it proposes to undertake a share purchase plan (SPP) for eligible shareholders, to provide an opportunity for them to participate in a capital raising on the same terms as investors under the recently completed placement to professional and sophisticated investors (Placement) of new shares in the Company that raised $685,000, as announced on 16 October 2023.



