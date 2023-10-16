Media ReleasesLinius Technologies

Linius raises $685,000 as it continues growth and customer expansion

16 Oct 2023 10:13 AM


Melbourne, Australia – 16 October 2023: Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions – has received firm commitments from professional and sophisticated investors to raise $685,000, before costs (Placement).

During FY23, the Company made significant progress against its strategic plan to reach profitability.

Linius has materially penetrated the sports market with long term contracts with blue-chip customers, working with content from 15 different sporting codes, 40 different sporting federations, in all three of its target geographies – US, Europe, and Asia. The Company finished the year with record cash receipts of $496,000, an 82% increase YoY.

