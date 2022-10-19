Media ReleasesLepidico

Lepidico - Pilot trial reports completed and quality crystals produced

19 Oct 2022 09:46 AM


Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that all test-work associated with the demonstration and pilot scale trials that started in November 2021 has successfully completed and reported on by Strategic Metallurgy, with excellent results received that confirm the Phase 1 L-Max® and LOH-Max® design. The two final reports, lithium hydroxide refining and by-product manufacture, have been reviewed by Lepidico. These are now being provided to Behre Dolbear Australia Pty Ltd (BDA), Independent Engineer to lender International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), along with the latest Karibib mine schedule, allowing it to  complete its technical review. This represents a major gating item for closing out due diligence and finalising Project lending.

