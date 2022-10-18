Media ReleasesLepidico

View All Lepidico News


Lepidico - Letter to Shareholders - AGM

18 Oct 2022 08:14 AM


The Company’s annual general meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 22 November 2022 at 10:30am (AWST) (Meeting).

The Company is continuing to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 virus in Western Australia and following guidance from the Federal and State Governments. In light of the current circumstances, the Directors have made the decision to hold a hybrid meeting. Accordingly, Shareholders will be able to attend either in person or online.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.