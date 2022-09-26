Media ReleasesLepidico

Lepidico - Notice under ASX LR3.13.1

26 Sep 2022 08:43 AM


In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.1, Lepidico Ltd (ASX: LPD) (Lepidico or the Company) advises
that:

  1. Lepidico’s 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held at 10:30am (Perth time) on Tuesday, 22 November 2022; and,
  2. Under ASX Listing Rule 14.3, the closing date for receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a Director of Lepidico is Tuesday, 4 October 2022.
The Managing Director has authorised this announcement for release to the market.

