Lepidico - Notice under ASX LR3.13.1



In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.1, Lepidico Ltd (ASX: LPD) (Lepidico or the Company) advises

that:

Lepidico’s 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held at 10:30am (Perth time) on Tuesday, 22 November 2022; and, Under ASX Listing Rule 14.3, the closing date for receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a Director of Lepidico is Tuesday, 4 October 2022. The Managing Director has authorised this announcement for release to the market.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



