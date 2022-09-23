View All Lepidico News

Lepidico - Helikon 4 shaping up to materially extend Phase 1 life



Further impressive drill results from Helikon 4 that include 34.8 m @ 1.25% Li2O, from 22 m extend the zone of mineralisation down dip and along strike to the east; extensional drilling to continue

Update Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource estimates planned for October with the objective of extending Phase 1 operating life to 20 years

New mine plan to complement chemical plant FEED, which is now scheduled to complete in November once procurement optimisation and design refinements are complete

Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) advises that Front End Engineering & Design (FEED) for the Phase 1 chemical plant is now scheduled to complete in November 2022. These Stage 1 works under the Engineering Procurement & Construction Management (EPCM) contract with Lycopodium Minerals Pty Ltd (Lycopodium) are substantially advanced with multiple opportunities identified to optimise procurement based on local UAE sourcing and further refine the design. Recent Lepidico executive appointees, Roland Wells and Hans Daniels, are working collaboratively with Lycopodium to integrate these efficiencies and enhancements into the FEED.



