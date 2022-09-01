View All Lepidico News

Lepidico - Appoints Highly Experienced Process Plant Developer



Lepidico Ltd (ASX: LPD) (Lepidico or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has appointed Mr Roland “Roly” Wells as Project Director for the implementation stage of the Phase 1 concentrator and chemical plant. Roly brings a great breadth and depth of experience from his plus 30 years working in the mining, minerals and infrastructure industries. As Project Director Roly will lead all facets of the Phase 1 Project implementation in Namibia and Abu Dhabi through to advanced ramp-up of operations.



Roly has more than 30 years of hands-on leadership experience as project director, site project manager and site construction manager in project and construction management of Australian and international metalliferous mining, civil, petrochemical, gas, rail and related infrastructure projects. These roles span the full development spectrum from studies through to project completion for multi-discipline greenfield and brownfield projects for mines, mineral processing plants, materials handling, roads, pipelines, water supply, process dams, water treatment plants, power stations and associated infrastructure. Roly’s postings have included to Mali, China, PNG, USA and Ireland, with assignments also in various European countries, Japan, Korea, Liberia and Canada.



