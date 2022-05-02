View All Lepidico News

Lepidico - LPDOC Pending Expiry - Letter to Optionholders



In accordance with ASX Listing Rules, the Company provided you with a notice dated 10 March 2022 regarding the upcoming expiry of the Company listed options on 18 May 2022 (ASX: LPDOC).



The Company’s records indicate that you remain a holder of the number of options (ASX: LPDOC) to subscribe for fully paid ordinary shares in the Lepidico Ltd (Company) set out on the exercise form as at the date of this letter. Each LPDOC listed option entitles the holder to subscribe for one fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (Share) upon exercise of the option.



The Company wishes to remind you that your option holding may be exercised in whole or in part by payment of $0.02 for each option by no later than the expiry date of 18 May 2022. If payment is not received by 5:00pm (WST) on 18 May 2022 the options will lapse and all rights under the options will cease at that time.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



