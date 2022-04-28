Media ReleasesLepidico

View All Lepidico News


Lepidico - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

28 Apr 2022 08:22 AM


Development

* Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) work for the Karibib concentrator completed in February, pending integration with chemical plant
* Phase 1 chemical plant Process Design Criteria (PDC) finalised, which incorporates design improvements based on operating data from demonstration plant campaign and engineering risk assessments; control estimate and FEED completion due July
* LOH-Max® raw lithium hydroxide campaign and by-product stages complete; testwork extended to incorporate vendor requirements; final stage lithium hydroxide refining to complete imminently
* Infrastructure development works to establish access, utilities and services to the 57,000m2 lot allocated for the Phase 1 chemical conversion plant progressed well during the quarter
* RC drilling complete and diamond core program well advanced at Helikon 3-4 with broad intervals of lepidolite intersected; assays pending with results imminent
* Lithium mica signature rubidium anomalies at RT01 and RT18 within ML204 have developed to have significant scale surface expression; RC drilling scheduled to start May  

Products & Marketing

* Further unsolicited interest in lithium hydroxide offtake received from multiple consumers; Traxys actively managing supply negotiations for 100% of annual lithium hydroxide production (c.5,000tpa) from Phase 1 for seven years
* Caesium supply negotiations well advanced with further unsolicited interest received covering 100% of planned production
* Solid interest received for amorphous silica supply to the construction industry within the UAE; further demand seen for Sulphate of Potash (SOP) with more than 150% of annual production now covered under Letters of Intent (LOI); agricultural trials started using gypsum residue

Corporate and Finance

* Well-funded with cash and equivalents as at 31 March 2022 of $7.3 million and no debt
* Executive team expanded with the appointment of General Manager Sustainability & Country Affairs Namibia and recruitment of two General Manager Operations, one for Namibia and the other for the UAE
* Independent Technical Report and Environmental and Social Due Diligence Review Report completed by BDA and provided to U.S. International Development Finance Corp. (DFC); legal due diligence to commence incorporating commercial lender input during the June quarter 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.