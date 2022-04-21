Media ReleasesLepidico

Lepidico - Experienced Mining Engineer appointed GM Operations Namibia

21 Apr 2022 08:16 AM


Lepidico Ltd (ASX: LPD) (Lepidico or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has appointed Mr Timotheus (Timo) Ipangelwa as General Manager Operations Namibia. Timo has 16 years’ experience as a Mining Engineer working at both large and medium scale open pit operations. As GM Operations for Lepidico in Namibia, Timo will lead the re-development of two open pit mines at Rubicon and Helikon, as well as the implementation and operation of Lepidico’s Phase 1 mineral concentrator for the Karibib Project.

Timo Ipangelwa has spent the past eight years of his career as Mining Head for the large Husab open pit mine operated by Swakop Uranium, with annual mining capacity of 120 million tons and a 520 strong team reporting to him. Importantly for his role at Lepidico, this role involved operational readiness for start-up, recruitment, commissioning and ramp-up to design capacity. Responsibilities at Husab include management of the earthmoving contracts, which have a value of approximately US$300 million. Effective, efficient planning, training and risk management has been central to the Husab mining operations achieving their strategic goals under Timo direction.   

