Lepidico - Ms Uris joins as GM Sustainability & Country Affairs Namibia



Lepidico Ltd (ASX: LPD) (Lepidico or the Company) is pleased to advise that Ms Benedicta Uris has joined the Company as General Manager Sustainability & Country Affairs Namibia. Benedicta is uniquely well qualified and brings a wealth of experience from more than 20 years in senior management sustainability roles within the natural resources industries in Africa and the United Kingdom. As GM Sustainability for the Lepidico Group, Benedicta is responsible for designing and implementing the Company's sustainability strategy, with an emphasis on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), reporting to the Managing Director. Based in Namibia, Benedicta is also responsible for Country Affairs in the region.



Benedicta Uris has spent the last 5 years of her career as Director ESG with Dundee Precious Metals at the Tsumeb Specialty Smelter, Namibia, leading a 65 strong team accountable for corporate social responsibility, health, safety, environment, community, and communications. The role involved definition and management of corporate social responsibility (CSR) policies and goals, ensuring organisational accountability to itself, all stakeholders including Government, and the broader community. Prior to this Benedicta worked in various HSE roles for Rio Tinto in Africa including the Rossing mine in Namibia and for Shell International Petroleum in both Namibia and the UK.



