View All Lepidico News

Lepidico appoints seasoned executive to head UAE Operations



Lepidico Ltd (ASX: LPD) (Lepidico or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has appointed Mr Hans Daniels as General Manager Operations UAE. Hans brings a great breadth and depth of experience from his plus 30 years working in the chemicals industry, much of it in the UAE, from where he has established and developed new chemicals businesses. As GM Operations for the region, Hans will lead the implementation and operation of Lepidico’s Phase 1 chemicals process facility within the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), which employs the Company’s proprietary process technologies.



Hans Daniels has spent the last 13 years of his career in General Manager roles in the UAE, the most recent 10 years of which with the Songwon group of companies, the South Korean chemical conglomerate. In 2013, Hans set up the Songwon-Polysys JV in Abu Dhabi and lead the construction and subsequent operation of its first chemical manufacturing facility in the region. From 2018, Hans become the Global Manager for Songwon International’s Physical Forms Manufacturing Division, where, from his KIZAD manufacturing base he successfully led projects in Asia, Europe the Middle East and the USA, and has responsibility for manufacturing excellence across the group.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document