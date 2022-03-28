View All Lepidico News

Lepidico - Accessory Works Approval Received & Karibib FEED complete



Lepidico Ltd (ASX: LPD) (Lepidico or the Company) is pleased to advise that the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Republic of Namibia has granted an Accessory Works Permit for the development of the Karibib Lithium Operations within Mining Licence 204, where construction work is scheduled to start in the September 2022 quarter. The Karibib Project is fully permitted. The accessory works application included the waste management areas designed by Knight Piésold and various site ancillaries designed by Lycopodium, which includes site buildings and structures.



Under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) contract for the Karibib concentrator, Lycopodium has completed all Stage 1 works including the Front End Engineering and Design (FEED). The Lepidico Board has also approved A$1.2 million of Stage 2 EPCM works to be funded from existing working capital in parallel with completion of the FEED works for the chemical conversion plant to be located in Abu Dhabi. These works remain on schedule for completion in June, when the control estimate for the vertically integrated Project will be finalised.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document