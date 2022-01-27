Media ReleasesLepidico

Lepidico - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

27 Jan 2022


Key Points

Development

• Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) work for the Karibib concentrator completed in January and is now under review by Lepidico
• Phase 1 chemical plant design improvements identified from Demonstration Plant leach trials will enhance operating performance and reduce risk; improvements now being integrated into FEED workstream
• Chemical plant geotechnical site evaluation works started at the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) to support foundation and footing designs

