Lepidico - Results of Meeting



The 2021 Annual General Meeting of Lepidico Ltd (ASX: LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) was held on Thursday 18 November 2021 at 9.30 am (WST) and was conducted as a virtual meeting, accessible online.



All resolutions voted on were in accordance with the Notice of General Meeting previously released to the ASX and mailed to shareholders. All resolutions were passed on a poll.



In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, the results of proxy voting and proxies are detailed in Appendix A.



