Lepidico - Chair's Address to Shareholders



These are exciting times for Lepidico. We have made tremendous progress in what are challenging times. Our future facing business model is positioned at the heart of the energy transition megatrend, which is set to play out over decades, not just years. Our proprietary process technologies coupled with the location of our assets provide competitive advantages versus conventional production sources, be they capital and operating costs, emissions, water usage or land footprint.



Our products from the chemical plant, whether it be lithium hydroxide, caesium/rubidium, SOP, amorphous silica or the gypsum residue, have applications that result in decarbonisation, increased energy efficiency and/or enhanced product yields. Furthermore, the plant is planned to be a zero solid process waste facility and the integrated Project, which includes the upstream operations in Namibia, will collectively have greenhouse gas emissions lower than its vertically integrated spodumene peers, as advised by leading environmental consultant GHD. Lepidico continues to identify further opportunities to futureproof its business, exampled by the planned installation of a hydrogen enabled boiler, which has the potential to lower greenhouse gas emissions to best in class at around 3t CO2-e/t of lithium carbonate equivalent.



