Lepidico - Additional AGM Information - Resolutions 5 to 8



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (Lepidico or Company) provides the following updated information in advance of the forthcoming 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 18 November 2021:



Resolutions 5-8 – Proposed Issue of Director Options



Schedule 4 clause (b) to the Explanatory Statement of the 2021 AGM Notice of Meeting states that the exercise prices for the incentive options proposed to be issued to Directors are to be calculated based on a predetermined premium to the 5-day Volume Weighted Average Price of LPD shares immediately prior to the day of the AGM. Details of the number of options proposed to be granted to each of the Directors is set out in section 6.5 (b) of the Explanatory Statement.



As this VWAP information is now known, the Company hereby advises that the applicable calculated exercise price for the proposed issues is $0.072 (7.2 cents) per Share.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



