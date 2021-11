View All Lepidico News

Lepidico Ltd (ASX: LPD, Lepidico or Company) advises that 8,333,333 new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (New Shares) have been issued upon exercise of unlisted options. An Appendix 2A in respect of the New Shares accompanies this announcement.



s708A Notice



This notice is given by Lepidico under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Corporations Act).



The Company advises that...



