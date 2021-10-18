Media ReleasesLepidico

Lepidico - Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

18 Oct 2021 09:19 AM


The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING COVID-19: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meeting will be held as a virtual meeting. If you are a Shareholder and you wish to virtually attend the Meeting, you will need to login to the Automic website (https://investor.automic.com.au/#/home) with your username and password.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

