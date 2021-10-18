View All Lepidico News

Lepidico - AGM Access Notice, Impact of Covid Restrictions



The shareholder meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 18 November 2021 at 9:30am (WST) (Meeting).



The Company is continuing to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 virus in Western Australia and following guidance from the Federal and State Governments. In light of the current circumstances and continued uncertainty on restrictions on gatherings, the Directors have made the decision to hold the Meeting virtually. Accordingly, there will not be a physical location where shareholders can attend the Meeting in person.



In accordance with the Treasury Laws Amendment (2021 Measures No. 1) Act 2021, the Company will not be sending hard copies of the Notice of Meeting to shareholders unless a shareholder has previously requested a hard copy. The Notice of Meeting can be viewed and downloaded from the link set out below. Please also refer to the Online Meeting Guide included in the Notice of Meeting for details on how to participate in the Meeting.



