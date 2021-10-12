View All Lepidico News

Lepidico - Phase 1 plant site secured in KIZAD



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Musataha Agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports Company PJSC has been executed securing the land for the Phase 1 Chemical Plant within the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) for an initial term of 25 years.



The Chemical Plant site (Figure 1) is approximately 57,000m2 and is located within KIZAD, an industrial free zone, which allows full foreign business ownership as well as tax exemptions on imports and exports. Under the Musataha Agreement, the off-site infrastructure will be delivered by Abu Dhabi Ports (the parent company of KIZAD) to the site boundary, which will include natural gas, 11kV power, industrial water, sewer services, access roads and drainage. Khalifa Port, the deep water container port, where concentrate from Walvis Bay, Namibia will be imported is just 15km by road from the plant site.



