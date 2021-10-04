View All Lepidico News

Lepidico - Lithium offtake interest broadens as deep market deficits predicted



• 2025’s lithium deficit is expected to exceed the industry’s total output in 2016, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence



• Lepidico is in discussion with eight potential buyers of its high-value critical chemical products



• Management expect to finalise binding offtake terms for its lithium and caesium products this quarter, following evaluation of product samples and reviews of Phase 1’s ESG criteria



Considerable interest in its new supply of chemical products from the Phase 1 plant has led Lepidico to re-run its pilot plant.



The company’s innovative conversion processes – which take lepidolite concentrate and turn it into battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other valuable chemicals – will produce further samples of Lepidico’s output for several of the eight potential customers now engaged in offtake discussions.



