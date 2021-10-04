Media ReleasesLepidico

View All Lepidico News


Lepidico - Lithium offtake interest broadens as deep market deficits predicted

04 Oct 2021 09:49 AM


• 2025’s lithium deficit is expected to exceed the industry’s total output in 2016, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

• Lepidico is in discussion with eight potential buyers of its high-value critical chemical products

• Management expect to finalise binding offtake terms for its lithium and caesium products this quarter, following evaluation of product samples and reviews of Phase 1’s ESG criteria

Considerable interest in its new supply of chemical products from the Phase 1 plant has led Lepidico to re-run its pilot plant.

The company’s innovative conversion processes – which take lepidolite concentrate and turn it into battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other valuable chemicals – will produce further samples of Lepidico’s output for several of the eight potential customers now engaged in offtake discussions.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.