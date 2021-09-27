Media ReleasesLepidico

Lepidico - Full Year Statutory Accounts

27 Sep 2021 08:18 AM


Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) is pleased to announce the release of its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2021.

Highlights for the year

Sustainability

• No recordable incidents in 2021: Lepidico has a zero-harm health, safety and environment track-record since records began in September 2016.
• Third party Greenhouse Gas evaluation advises Phase 1 emissions are, “low compared with other emission intensities reported or derived from lithium hydroxide production facilities.” Opportunities identified to reduce emissions to industry leading low levels.
• Commitment to the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) for independent thirdparty verification and certification on social and environmental performance standards.
• Significant socio-economic benefits in the Karibib region from creation of over 800 direct and indirect jobs, equivalent to 15% of the local population.

Projects

• EPCM works started May 2021, following contract award for the Phase 1 concentrator in Namibia and chemical plant in the UAE to Lycopodium, a highly experienced global engineering and project delivery organisation.
• All permits received for Namibian development; major approvals received for construction of the Abu Dhabi chemical plant and land lease terms agreed.
• Phase 1 operational refinements for production of 4,900tpa lithium hydroxide, plus caesium and rubidium sulphate; competitive AISC estimate of US$3,221/t after by-product credits.
• Product offtakes advanced for lithium hydroxide into the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle supply chain and caesium sulphate to industrial users facing a significant market deficit on the near horizon.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

