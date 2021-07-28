View All Lepidico News

Lepidico - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report



Key Points



Development



• Phase 1 Project transitioned to the development phase in May, a major milestone

• Lycopodium started Stage 1 EPCM works for the vertically integrated Phase 1 Project flotation plant in Namibia as well as the chemical conversion facility in the UAE; FEED works are on schedule for completion in the December quarter

• Mechanical and electrical specifications have been finalised; bid lists for all equipment packages have already been completed; and long lead equipment packages issued for tender

• Geotechnical investigations for the Karibib flotation plant have been completed; site works are scheduled to start March 2022 quarter

• Karibib and KIZAD sites are shovel ready; all major environmental permits and approvals are in place

• Greenhouse gas assessment report completed by leading industry consultant GHD;

“…emissions intensity associated with the Phase 1 Chemical Plant is low compared with other lithium hydroxide production facilities”; opportunities for substantial reductions identified

• “Substantial Scope 3 CO2 emissions savings identified from amorphous silica and SOP, with further unquantified savings from caesium and rubidium”

• Lepidolite and lithium muscovite intersected in the drilling of two first order near mine site exploration targets with assays pending; further priority targets being drilled in the current quarter



Products & Marketing



• Unsolicited inbound interest for lithium hydroxide supply received from a tier one consumer; confidential discussions advancing well for offtake of lithium hydroxide by multiple manufacturers within the electric vehicle supply chain

• Proposals received for upgrading the L-Max®/LOH-Max® pilot plant and operation of a further campaign to generate customer samples; commitment conditional on satisfactory offtake terms being agreed

• Confidential discussions advancing with multiple consumers for long-term offtake of caesiumrubidium chemicals from the Phase 1 Project; significant caesium market deficit to emerge later in 2021 with the Phase 1 chemical plant representing the only material source of new supply



Corporate and Finance



• Well-funded with cash and equivalents as at 30 June 2021 of $14.7 million and no debt

• U.S. International DFC appointed BDA as its independent engineer

• Financial stress testing for project lenders reveals robust economics

• Provisional patent application for the lithium carbonate recovery process filed



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document