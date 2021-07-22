View All Lepidico News

Lepidico - Low emissions intensity for Phase 1 Chemical Plant



Highlights:



-- Emissions intensity associated with the Phase 1 Chemical Plant is low compared with other lithium hydroxide production facilities

-- Substantial Scope 3 emissions savings identified from amorphous silica and SOP, with further unquantified savings from caesium and rubidium

-- Opportunities identified for further material reductions in emissions from use of electric mining equipment, solar power and heat, and production of lithium carbonate via sequestration of process CO2

-- Emissions associated with mining and the mineral concentration plant are comparable with other similar lithium mine and concentrator projects

-- Greenhouse gas assessment report completed by leading industry consultant GHD Pty Ltd



Download this document