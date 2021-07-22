Media ReleasesLepidico

Lepidico - Low emissions intensity for Phase 1 Chemical Plant

22 Jul 2021 08:17 AM


Highlights:

-- Emissions intensity associated with the Phase 1 Chemical Plant is low compared with other lithium hydroxide production facilities
-- Substantial Scope 3 emissions savings identified from amorphous silica and SOP, with further unquantified savings from caesium and rubidium
-- Opportunities identified for further material reductions in emissions from use of electric mining equipment, solar power and heat, and production of lithium carbonate via sequestration of process CO2
-- Emissions associated with mining and the mineral concentration plant are comparable with other similar lithium mine and concentrator projects
-- Greenhouse gas assessment report completed by leading industry consultant GHD Pty Ltd

