View All Lepidico News

Lepidico - Clarification of supplementary prospectus disclosure



Lepidico Ltd (ASX: LPD) (Lepidico or the Company) refers to the Supplementary Prospectus lodged with ASIC, and released to ASX, on 15 June 2021.



It has come to the Company’s attention that there are typographical errors in the Options table in section 2.6 of the Supplementary Prospectus. The correct table is as set out below...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document