Lepidico - Entitlement Offer closes Oversubscribed



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) is pleased to advise that the Renounceable Entitlements Offer announced on 20 May 2021 (the “Offer”) has been well supported by the Company’s eligible directors, shareholders and new investors and closed significantly oversubscribed.



The Offer has raised $9.6 million (before costs) and the Company will issue 741,125,690 new shares and 370,562,845 new options in accordance with the Offer timetable. The new options will be listed under the ASX code LPDOD.



