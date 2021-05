View All Lepidico News

Lepidico - Despatch of Prospectus



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD, Lepidico or Company) advises that the Prospectus for the Company’s entitlements offer announced on 20 May 2021 (Offer) has been despatched to Shareholders. Key dates for the Offer (as previously advised) include...



