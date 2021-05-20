View All Lepidico News

Lepidico - Renounceable Entitlement Offer to Fund Development and Growth Opportunities



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) is pleased to announce a pro-rata Renounceable Entitlement Offer of fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (NewShares) on the basis of one (1) New Share for every seven (7) existing shares held at the record date of 26 May 2021 (Record Date) with 1 for 2 free attaching option (New Options).



Shares under the Entitlement Offer will be issued at $0.013 per New Share. The maximum number of New Shares which will be issued under the Entitlement Offer is 741,125,690 to raise up to approximately $9,634,634 (before expenses, based on the current capital structure of the Company). New Options will have an exercise price of $0.026, a term of two years and will be listed.







