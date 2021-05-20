Lepidico - Entitlements Issue Prospectus

View All Lepidico News

For a renounceable entitlement issue of one (1) Share for every seven (7) Shares held by those Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.013 per Share to raise up to $9,634,634 (based on the number of Shares on issue as at the date of this Prospectus) together with one (1) free attaching Option (New Option) for every two (2) Shares subscribed for and issued (Offer).



The Offer is partially underwritten by Mahe Capital Pty Ltd (Underwriter). Refer to Section 8.4 for details regarding the terms of the Underwriting Agreement. Mahe Capital Pty Ltd are also acting as Lead Manager to the Offer.



