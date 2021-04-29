View All Lepidico News

Lepidico - Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report



Key Points



Development



• Key commercial terms agreed with Lycopodium, a highly experienced global engineering and project delivery organisation, to complete the EPCM for the Phase 1 Integrated Project plants in Namibia and UAE

• Development work for the Integrated Phase 1 Project is scheduled to start mid-May 2021, once jurisdiction specific EPCM contracts are finalised

• Environmental approval to construct the Abu Dhabi Chemical Plant granted, following approval of the requisite Preliminary Environmental Review; key commercial terms agreed for chemical plant land lease

• Chemical Plant Environmental & Social Impact Assessment completed in accordance with the Equator Principles and IFC Performance Standards

• Permits for mine and concentrator developments in Namibia in place

• Project remains on track for mining to start in the September 2022 quarter and chemical plant commissioning in the first half of 2023

• Three first order lepidolite bearing pegmatite targets generated from Karibib exploration programs, with drilling to start in May 2021

• Contained lithium in the Karibib Project Mineral Resources increased by 10% following completion of Mineral Resource estimates for lepidolite rich surface stockpiles and tailings



