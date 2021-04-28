View All Lepidico News

Lepidico - LOI for Product Offtake signed with Global Trading Company



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Bisley & Company Pty Ltd (Bisley) for supply of lithium hydroxide, sulphate of potash (SOP) and amorphous silica, as well as other products from the Company’s planned Phase 1 Project.



Bisley is a well-established distributor of many of the products that Lepidico will produce from the Phase 1 chemical plant in Abu Dhabi, with a focus on the Middle East, Asia Pacific and North America. Bisley has a global network of customers and strategically located offices in Sydney, Dubai, Houston USA, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore and is well placed to market up to 2,000tpa of lithium hydroxide into industrial markets. Bisley has current positions in key agricultural and construction markets for SOP and amorphous silica. The target volumes, market segments and geographies for SOP and amorphous silica are to be defined.



