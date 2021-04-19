View All Lepidico News

Lepidico - Lycopodium to complete EPCM & Additional Capital



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) is pleased to announce Lycopodium Minerals Pty Ltd (Lycopodium) has been selected for the engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) of the Phase 1 Integrated Project plants in both Namibia and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The selection of Lycopodium follows its successful completion of the engineering study for the Definitive Feasibility Study in May 2020 and agreement of key commercial terms for the Phase 1 Project EPCM.



Lycopodium will provide the engineering design, procurement of equipment and materials, and the construction management, pre operational testing and commissioning services, as well as the overarching project management services, for both the delivery of the concentrator in Namibia and the chemical plant in the UAE. The key commercial terms of an integrated EPCM contract have been agreed. The integrated EPCM contract will now be separated into two contracts that meet country specific requirements for each of Namibia and the UAE. Early services engineering work is expected to commence mid-May 2021 following the finalisation of the jurisdiction specific documentation.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document