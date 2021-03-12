View All Lepidico News

Lepidico - Karibib Mineral Resource Expanded



Mineral Resource estimates completed for lepidolite rich surface stockpiles and tailings from former operations



Surface stockpile Inferred Resources of 570,000 t @ 0.8% Li2O



Rubicon tailings upgrade to Indicated category; 71,000 t @ 1.0% Li2O, 538 ppm Cs, 0.42% Rb and 60 ppm Ta



Contained lithium in Karibib Project Mineral Resources, including Inferred category material, increased by 10%



Indicated category Rubicon tailings require minimal grinding and represent an additional 6 months’ feed for the Phase 1 concentrator



For more information, download the attached PDF.





Download this document