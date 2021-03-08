View All Lepidico News

Lepidico Ltd Conference Attendances



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) would like to thank all the companies and organisations that are giving us the opportunity to share the Lepidico story.



It is a busy few weeks with upcoming conference opportunities that Lepidico will be attending:



• PDAC Conference on 8-11 March, 2021

• Mine Africa conference on 9-10 March, 2021; and

• Virtual 33rd Annual Roth conference on 15-17 March, 2021.



We look forward to bringing more news to the market, as we work to advance the Phase 1 Project into development.



