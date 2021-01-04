View All Lepidico News

Lepidico - High Value Product Offtake



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is now in confidential discussions with up to 6 lithium hydroxide consumers and 3 caesium/rubidium consumers.



Lepidico has been advised by one prospective customer that its analysis of a lithium hydroxide monohydrate sample provided in 2020 should be completed in early 2021, allowing offtake discussions to advance. It is understood that the analysis process has been disrupted by the ongoing pandemic. Further lithium hydroxide samples are being prepared for dispatch over the coming weeks from the Company’s existing inventory in Perth for analysis by other consumers.



