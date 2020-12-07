View All Lepidico News

Lepidico - Strategic Collaboration with Cornish Lithium Ltd



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Cornish Lithium Ltd (“CLL”), a UK registered private company pioneering the development of lithium mica deposits within the large St Austell granite complex in Cornwall, UK. The collaboration will focus on fast tracking the development of a new lithium chemical manufacturing centre with industry leading environmental and social attributes, using Lepidico’s suite of eco-technologies and the geothermal energy potential in the Cornwall region.



Lepidico has granted CLL an exclusive technology licence covering approximately 93km2 of the St Austell granite region. The technologies include the proprietary L-Max®, LOH-Max® and caesiumrubidium manufacturing processes, which provide excellent environmental attributes versus conventional process technology. The technology suite allows lithium mica minerals to be converted into a range of fine alkali metal chemicals including nominal battery grade lithium hydroxide, without the requirement for energy intensive roasting and calcination, and without production of potentially problematic sodium sulphate.



