Lepidico acquisition of Bright Minz completed



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (Lepidico or Company) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced acquisition of all of the issued capital of Bright Minz Pty Ltd (Bright Minz), announced on 29 October 2020. Bright Minz is the holder of the LOH-Max® process technology which was developed for the production of high purity lithium hydroxide monohydrate from a lithium sulphate intermediate, without production of sodium sulphate, thereby reducing capital and operating costs versus conventional process technologies.



The acquisition of LOH-Max® brings all the process technologies employed by the Phase 1 Project under the Lepidico umbrella, thereby streamlining the process for future third party licences.



