Lepidico - AGM Update



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (Lepidico or Company) provides the following updated information in advance of the forthcoming 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 19 November 2020:



Resolutions 4-7 – Proposed Issue of Director Options



Schedule 1 clause (b) to the Explanatory Statement of the 2020 AGM Notice of Meeting states that the exercise prices for the incentive options proposed to be issued to Directors are to be calculated based on a predetermined premium to the 5-day Volume Weighted Average Price of LPD shares immediately prior to the day of the AGM. Details of the number of options proposed to be granted to each of the Directors is set out in section 5.6 (b) of the Explanatory Statement.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



