Lepidico - Dispatch of NOM and Closing Date for Director Nominations



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) advises that the notice of meeting for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders has been dispatched to shareholders and is available on the Company’s website.



An item of business at the Annual General Meeting will be the election of Directors. The closing date for the receipt of nominations for the election of Directors is Wednesday 28 October 2020.



Any nominations must be received no later than 5:00pm (Perth time) on Wednesday 28 October 2020 at the Company’s registered office.



