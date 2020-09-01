View All Lepidico News

Lepidico - Revised Announcement - Expiry of Options on 30 Sept 2020



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) advises holders of the Company’s 220,518,031 listed options with an exercise price $0.045 and an expiry date of 30 September 2020 (Expiry Date) (ASX: LPDOA) (Listed Options) that the Listed Options will expire at 5:00pm (WST) on 30 September 2020.



Quotation of the Listed Options will cease at the close of trading on 24 September 2020, being four business days before the Expiry Date.



