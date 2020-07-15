View All Lepidico News

Lepidico announces ESIA completed for Namibian Operations



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that the ESIA and Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) have been completed for the planned Namibian operations in compliance to the provisions of Namibian mining and environmental legislation and according to Equator Principles and IFC environmental and social processes.



These documents have been submitted for the renewal of the Project’s Environmental Compliance Certificate and also loaded into the Project Finance data room. The ESIA and ESMP were completed by Risk-Based Solutions (RBS) CC, a leading Namibian environmental consultancy and authored by Dr Sindila Mwiya, who has undertaken more than 200 environmental projects for Namibian, Continental African and International based clients.



